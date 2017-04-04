It's a Deal: Russia to Supply Belarus With 24Mln Tonnes of Oil in 2017-2024

MINSK (Sputnik) — On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after the negotiations with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko that the two leaders had agreed to settle all the existing disputes in the oil-and-gas sector. Later in the day, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said that Russia would resume regular oil supplies to Belarus.

"Oil supplies to Belarus will be renewed in the volumes that are prescribed by the current agreement, that is 24 million tonnes per year. These volumes should be supplied from this year up to and including 2024," Semashko told the Belarus 1 broadcaster.

He clarified that 18 million metric tons would be sent for refining up to and including 2019, while the other 6 million tons would be reshipped.

The broadcaster's anchorwoman claimed that Moscow had cleared Minsk of an obligation to supply 1 million metric tons of oil products to Russia as a condition for duty-free supplies of Russian oil.

"The cancellation of these supplies will allow Belarus to earn an additional $150 million a year," she said, estimating the economic effect from the gas compromise at $2 billion over the next three years.

Moscow-Minsk relations in the gas and oil sphere have been complicated as of late, while several disagreements resulted in the aggravation of bilateral political relations and obstruction of Russian oil transit to the European Union.

The most recent dispute escalated in 2016 after Minsk called Russian gas prices unfair and unilaterally reduced them. By the 2016 fall, Belarus owed $270-300 million for Russian gas. Minsk refused to acknowledge the debt, with Russia reducing its duty-free oil exports to Belarus saying it was due to inadequate gas payments and insufficient petroleum products’ shipments to Russia. Belarusian authorities had also increased rates on the transit of Russian oil via the country's territory.

In March, the Russian and Belarusian prime ministers discussed the dispute. However, according to Novak, Minsk refused to repay its $700-million debt without receiving substantial preferences.