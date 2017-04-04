Boeing Confirms Signing $3Bln Agreement Memorandum With Iranian Airline

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)US company Boeing confirmed on Tuesday that it had signed a memorandum of agreement with Iran’s Aseman Airlines on its intention to purchase 30 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes costing $3 billion.

"Boeing confirms the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with Iran Aseman Airlines, expressing the airline’s intent to purchase 30 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes with a list price value of $3 billion. The agreement also provides the airline with purchase rights for 30 additional 737 MAXs," the company said in a statement.

