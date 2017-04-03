Register
17:00 GMT +303 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Business

    'Think Global, Act Local': Millennials Driving Rise in 'Glocal' Currencies

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 9110

    Since the global financial crisis, cities the world over have quietly been building alternative economies via local currencies - legal tender that complement national currencies, but can only be spent in particular geographical locations and at participating organizations. Millennials, who already eschew ATMs, have been a highly receptive audience.

    Inventing an alternative to a national currency sounds implausible, if not outright illegal — however, that's exactly what consumers in Bristol, Brixton, Cardiff, Exeter, Lewes, Stroud and Totnes have done. Moreover, if anything, UK cities and towns have been sluggish on the local currency uptake — in France, there at least nine local currencies in circulation, in Germany, 15 at a minimum.

    Local authorities in the UK have largely been compelled to consider local currencies due to budget cuts — come 2020, their purses will have almost halved in size since May 2010, due to savage cuts imposed by Westminster.

    Local currencies can only be spent in local stores, or traded privately between individuals. However, as councils allow businesses and individuals to pay local taxes in these currencies, the money stays in and benefits its area of issue, in a self-sustaining feedback loop. Some local authorities even pay some or all of their employees' wages in local currencies.

    Adam Rich, a spokesperson for the Bristol Pound, says millennials have been a major driving force behind the success of local currencies.

    "Millennials have a global understanding, as they've been brought up in an age of globalization. Social inequality and economic problems are something they're aware of, and they want to do something about it. They've been brought up to 'do stuff' and can operate on a 'glocal' level — think global, act local. Local currencies provide them with an opportunity to do that," Mr. Rich told Sputnik.

    Mr. Rich recognizes that some critics may see local currencies as inherently protectionist — that participating areas are "just thinking about [themselves] and shutting out the rest of the world." However, beyond local currencies encouraging residents to shop locally and support local businesses, they may also provide an effective solution to the issue of offshore tax havens, a topic of increasing concern for consumers and governments. For many, stopping at least some money from crossing borders with impunity is a highly valuable asset.

    "We have a big problem with tax avoidance and lots of money going overseas — however none of them accept Bristol Pounds. If you're spending your money with Bristol Pound, you are stopping tax avoidance and bringing money back into our local economy," said Tony Dyer, Green candidate in the 2016 Bristol Mayor election.

    Mr. Rich also believes the rise of local currencies could precipitate a new way of thinking about money — one based not on scarcity and competition, but on collaboration.

    "The Bristol pound is about creating a space to challenge assumptions about money. It creates many new ways of interacting economically. It has facilitated the rise of new schemes, where people trade skills and services without any money even changing hands. We're all in the same boat, and all pulling in the same direction via cooperation," Mr. Rich concluded.

    The potential of local currencies is recognized by the European Union. The Community Currencies in Action project helps public sectors in member states understand the purpose and function of local currencies through a series of pilot projects, and established the legal basis for local currencies with the national regulators.

    In a sense, however, local currencies are nothing new. During the Great Depression of the 1930s, many localized currencies sprouted, although they were eventually closed down by central banks and governments.

    No such resistance is yet evident among European authorities today, suggesting in the 21st century local currencies could become state-sponsored sources of revival and regeneration in regions ravaged by austerity, recession and debt. 

    Related:

    Barcelona Joins Social Currency Revolution, Proposes Own Bank Notes
    The Economic and Political Impact of Brexit on the European Union
    Iran, Russia May Agree to Trade in Local Currencies 'Very Soon'
    Tags:
    local currencies, millennials, local community, globalization, business, society, economic growth, currency, economy, money, Bristol pound, World, Europe, United Kingdom, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    International Pillow Fight Day: Feathered Fun Around the World
    International Pillow Fight Day: Feathered Fun Around the World
    Read My Lips - NO
    Read My Lips
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok