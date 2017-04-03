Moldovan Leader Hopes Request to Become EAEU Observer to Be Considered April 14

CHISINAU (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, Dodon signed a memorandum of cooperation with the EAEU.

"This agreement [memorandum] presumes a stage of acquaintance with the principles of the Eurasian Union. I want to note that I signed a letter to the leadership of the member states of the EAEU in order to grant Moldova the status of the observer country. On April 14 in Bishkek, this application will be considered by the presidents of the five countries. I do not exclude that I will take part in this meeting," the president said.

Dodon added that he discussed the issue with the representatives of the European Union who said that Chisinau may and should cooperate with everyone.

The EAEU, comprising Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, is an international organization that encourages regional economic integration through the free movement of goods, services, and people within the union.