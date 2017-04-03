Register
12:27 GMT +303 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant construction in Yamal

    Qatar Business Interested in Sakhalin-1, Sakhalin-2, Yamal LNG Projects - Envoy

    © Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 8310

    Russian Ambassador in Doha said that Businesses in Qatar are interested in taking part in two Sakhalin oil and gas projects, and the liquefied natural gas project in Russia's Arctic Yamal Peninsula.

    A spire of a Moscow Kremlin tower and a Russian flag on Red Square
    © Sputnik/ Kirill Kallinikov
    Qatar Investment Authority, Russian Fund Strike Deal With $2Bln Investment in Russia
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) Businesses in Qatar are interested in taking part in two Sakhalin oil and gas projects, and the liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Russia's Arctic Yamal Peninsula, Russian Ambassador in Doha Nurmakhmad Kholov told Sputnik.

    "In the long term, the Qataris are considering their participation in NOVATEK projects (Sakhalin-1, Sakhalin-2, Yamal LNG)," Kholov said.

    He estimated Qatar's investment into the Russian economy from 2014 to mid-2016 at $2 billion through the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

    The Russian envoy added that the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) purchased 24.99 percent of Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg for $1 billion last year. The QIA, Qatar's sovereign wealth fund, also closed the deal on the 19.5-percent purchase of Rosneft oil company's shares at over $11 billion, Kholov stressed.

    Russia and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) members should continue their oil output-cutting course and extend an existing deal by another six months, Russian Ambassador in Doha Nurmakhmad Kholov told Sputnik.

    "I believe that, at the upcoming OPEC member states' meeting in Vienna in May this year, we and our Arab partners need to exert maximum efforts to continue the course taken to reduce the level of oil production based on the economic interests of all participants, and to to extend the agreement for the next six months," Kholov said.

    The next Ordinary OPEC Meeting is scheduled to take place in Vienna on May 25.

    Under the extendable six-month Vienna Agreement that took effect on January 1, OPEC countries pledged to reduce oil production by 1.2 million barrels per day. Non-OPEC countries agreed to reduce output by 558,000 barrels per day, 300,000 of which was committed by Russia.

    Qatar is interested in joining Astana talks on Syria settlement, Russian Ambassador to Qatar Nurmakhmad Kholov told Sputnik, adding that Doha has not received any official invitation to participate in the talks yet.

    "The Qatari leadership has expressed its interest to join this format [of talks], as the Emirate, as one of the major players in the region, has considerable influence on the situation in Syria. Despite some differences in approaches to resolving the Syrian conflict, everyone has a common final goal which is to establish truce in Syria, while preserving the country's territorial integrity and state institutions," Kholov said.

    He added that Qatar had a strong political influence on the so-called Syrian moderate opposition.

    The Astana format negotiations focus on ceasefire issues, while intra-Syrian talks in Geneva center on political aspects of conflict resolution.

    Kazakhstan's capital of Astana hosted three rounds of talks on Syrian settlement brokered by Russia, Turkey and Iran, held on January 23-24, February 15-16 and March 14-15. During the talks, the participants agreed to set up a ceasefire monitoring group, among other issues.

    Next meeting on Syria in Astana is expected to take place in early May.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Russia, Qatar Sign Military Cooperation Agreement - Ambassador
    Riyadh, Qatar and Turkey 'Responsible for Downing Russian Helicopter in Syria'
    Russian, Qatar Business Relations to Develop Despite Political Issues
    Tags:
    Oil, gas, Nurmakhmad Kholov, Russia, Qatar
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Snow, Skiing and Bikini Babes: BoogelWoogel Alpine Carnival Rocks Sochi
    Snow, Skiing and Bikini Babes: BoogelWoogel Alpine Carnival Rocks Sochi
    Read My Lips - NO
    Read My Lips
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok