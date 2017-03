MOSCOW (Sputnik) — When asked about the time-frame for signing the agreement which was agreed upon earlier in March, Hoque said, "Everything depends on the Russian side because there are internal regulations that [the Russians] have to comply with."

The agreement was made with regards to the first Bangladeshi nuclear power plant, Rooppur. The plant is located about 100 miles from the country's capital of Dhaka. It will consist of two power generation units with Russian VVER-1200 reactors, generating 1.2 GWe each.

The construction began in the fall of 2013. The first bloc is expected to be launched in 2022, the second one — in 2023. Each bloc is supposed to last 60 years.