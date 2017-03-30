Register
17:26 GMT +330 March 2017
Live
    Search
    The US flag

    Number of US College Grads Working for Minimum Wage Jobs Hits All-Time High

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 10630

    Jobs in professional fields are paying less than they did before the 2007 crisis, and many recent college graduates are settling for work in low-paying sectors of the economy, where gains in wages and promotions happen more quickly for highly-qualified employees.

    Kristian Rouz – Wage stagnation, which has plagued the US economy for almost two decades, is particularly acute when it comes to recent college graduates, whose living standards happen to be the lowest of all the post-WWII generations of Americans.

    While a record number of young professionals are working minimum wage jobs, the role of formal education as a means of social betterment is rapidly eroding as it also entails a massive accumulation of student debt, averaging at some $30,000 per student.

    Since the Great Recession, worker compensation for recent graduates with four-year bachelor’s degrees has hardly increased, and, in some cases, has actually shrunk. While the past eight years were characterised by low inflation and near-zero interest rates, the recent acceleration in price growth and the Federal Reserve’s lifting of base borrowing costs are starting to bite. The heavily-indebted college grads are mired in economic despair, and there are no immediate solutions to the gaping abyss of highly-qualified poverty.

    Walmart sued after man is shot dead holding a toy gun.
    © Flickr/ Mike Mozart
    Trump's Jobs Creation Agenda Gains Traction on GM, Walmart Announcements
    According to a white paper by researchers from the Washington-based Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce, young professionals are facing low wages combined with significant increases in rents and home prices, as well as other living costs, both essential and complimentary.

    Based on US Census figures, the research shows that a biology major, for example, earned an average of $31,000 per year in 2015, some $4,000 less than five years prior. When adjusted for inflation, the loss in effective wages is even more spectacular.

    The highest-paid entry-level positions for recent graduates are in chemical engineering and IT, which pay an annual average of about $60,000. However, most IT jobs are concentrated around the Silicon Valley tech hub, where rents are stunningly high, starting at $2,500 per month for very basic accommodation. Homeownership is hardly a realistic scenario for most young professionals in this overpriced market reality.

    "It has been like this for the past five, six years now," Ban Cheah of Georgetown said. "It's a little depressing."

    Graduates with social sciences majors earned about $41,000 per year on average in 2009, and $39,000 in 2015, while a graduate holding a major in law and public policy earned $39,000 in 2009, and only $33,000 in 2015. Liberal arts graduates were paid some $33,000 a year in 2009, and $32,000 in 2015, while architecture graduates earned some $59,000 in 2009, and $56,000 in 2015.

    Again, adjusted for inflation, even though it had been dismally low during the period of 2009-2015, these numbers look even more desperate.
    Facing the tough reality of working in their field of study, young professionals are looking at other, faster-growing and better yielding areas of the labour market.

    "If you’ve tuned into CEO earnings calls recently, you’d know that a common theme is wage pressure, especially in low-pay sectors such as restaurants. CEOs cite the need to attract quality hires, a tightening labour market, and the push from higher minimum wages,” Emanuella Enenajor of Bank of America said. “Last year (in 2015), companies like McDonalds and Walmart announced higher wages, raising fears of a sudden pick-up in wage pressure, which we argued against in our piece “Fast food, fast wages?”

    Lower-paying jobs are ugly and unattractive at first glance, but in fact, vertical mobility and greater prospects for raises happen to be significantly better than those in professional fields. In 2016, the lowest-paying 20pc of US industries saw average wage gains of 3.4pc per year, significantly outpacing the inflation, whilst the rest 80pc of the labour market saw salaries rise by an average 2.4pc.

    US President Donald Trump speaks during a press conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May at the White House January 27, 2017 in Washington, DC.
    © AFP 2017/ Brendan Smialowski
    US Sees 'Unexpected' Boost in Jobs Creation Driven by 'New Spirit' - Trump
    Fairly sold consumer demand, legislative raises in minimum wage, and the need for better workforce have all motivated the low-paying employer to raise worker compensation at a quicker pace, and that is how they managed to attract many higher-skilled college grads. They might not be able to utilise their qualifications at their workplace, but the economics of the labour market are keeping them in place.

    The top 80pc of US industries are facing tough competition for jobs on the supply side of the labour market. The bottom 20pc, or the lowest paying employers, however, have more openings than they are able to fill.

    In late 2016, some 23pc of low pay sector workers had a Bachelor’s Degree or higher, which is above the 2001 figure of 18pc. It is worth noting that the US labour market has expanded significantly during those 15 years, meaning in absolute numbers there are many more college grads working restaurants and hospitality jobs, for example,  than before.

    Still, the risks of poverty and indebtedness are not offset by the gains in hiring and wages in the low-paying sectors. Worker compensation for young Americans is generally in a downward spiral.

    “While those with college degrees or advanced degrees saw wage growth of 8.5pc and 6.9pc, respectively, from 2000 to 2016, educational attainment has not been sufficient to return many workers to where they were before the recessions of the 2000s,” analysts from the Washington-based Economic Policy Institute (EPI) wrote.

    Such an economic reality is discouraging the most pragmatic of the American youths from putting any effort into obtaining any higher education whatsoever, as if the student debt nightmare alone was not enough to hamper the prospects of education in the US.

    Related:

    Oil Industry-Linked Group Claims Paris Climate Deal May Cost US Millions of Jobs
    Marijuana Jobs Outpace Manufacturing Jobs in the US
    'A Big Issue for Us': John Lewis to Axe 800 Jobs as Brexit Effect Strikes
    Tags:
    jobs, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    From Monroe to Kardashian: How Beauty Standards Changed Throughout History
    From Monroe to Kardashian: How Beauty Standards Changed Throughout History
    Hypocrisy
    Crocodile Tears
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok