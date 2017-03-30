Two German Firms Want to Help US to Build Wall at Border With Mexico

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the Sueddeutsche Zeitung, both the Bauer Group and the Leupold Brown Goldbach Architekten (LBGO) bureau have decided to take part in the construction of the wall, with the LBGO explaining they did not join the project in order "to gain profit."

"We just want to take part in what is going on there," Wyly Brown, a founding member and the principal of the LBGO, said, as cited by the newspaper.

In February, another German construction company, Hochtief, refuted allegations that it had plans to bid for the construction of the Mexican wall.

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order on the construction of the US-Mexico border wall on January 25, making good on a promise that was central to his election campaign. During the campaign, Trump said that Mexico would pay for the wall’s construction, triggering refutation from Mexican officials.

On March 17, the US Customs and Border Protection of the department of Homeland Security published two Requests for Proposal to award multiple contracts and task orders for the design and construction of the prototypes of the wall, with some 700 companies already showing interest in the project.

Earlier in March, head of the Mexican Senate’s Commission on International Affairs Gabriela Cuevas Barron proposed to impose a ban on signing such state contracts with companies that would engage in the construction of the wall along the border.