Ukraine Vows to Appeal London Court Ruling on Payoff of Debt to Russia

    328252

    The Ukrainian Finance Ministry confirmed on Wednesday a High Court in London ruling concerning the repayment by Kiev of a sovereign debt to Russia, but said Kiev would appeal the decision.

    A general view shows Bohdana Hmelnickoho street, one of largest streets of Kiev
    © AFP 2017/ VASILY MAXIMOV
    Moscow Urges Ukraine to Pay Off Debt to Russia After UK Court Ruling
    KIEV (Sputnik) — The London court ruled earlier on Wednesday against holding a full trial on Ukraine's outstanding $3-billion debt to Russia as Ukraine had no justifiable defense for failing to pay it back.

    Earlier in the day, the Russian Finance Ministry urged Kiev to repay the debt again, adding that Moscow considers the ruling by the High Court in London concerning the repayment by Kiev of a sovereign debt to Russia as "final and obligatory."

    "The British court did not support the Ukrainian position regarding the so-called Russian debt, but allowed us to appeal. Ukraine respects this decision, which was taken in a complicated and poorly-defined legal area," the ministry said in a statement.

    According to the statement, the court satisfied Ukraine's request to temporarily freeze the ruling to allow Kiev to appeal.

    The debt was secured by former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych's government in late 2013. Russia has repeatedly stated that Ukraine's failure to pay back the debt should be classified as a default.

    In February 2016, Russia filed a lawsuit against Ukraine at London's High Court of Justice, demanding to pay back the loan.

     

    debt, Russia, Ukraine
      Mensa
      What to appeal? Russia gave 3bn to Ukraine, give it back.
      cast235
      Better would had been attack and jail the WAFFEN SS in time. And forget OBAMA.
      They ONLY stay quiet IF Russia DO as told and GIVE all they want.

      But really, they just buying time. NO MATTER where they GO, IF the contract said U.K court the rest have NO jurisdiction and will kick Ukraine OFF. No matter what it says.

      And THIS is KIEV STUPIDITY!!!! A REAL government would had SOLVE this quietly. Keep listening to BIDEN, MC CAIN, GRAHAM and the rest of CLOWNS> SEE where this leads.

      SOON Ukraine won't be able to get NOTHING from any BANK. Ukraine is in RUINS> already./
      I do NOT know where the NAZIS will hide. The people are seeing ALL> And will KICK THEM OFF. For been TRAITORS and SOLD Ukraine to Washington, E.U and NATO..
      Killing civilians daily, and then drove Ukraine into RUINS>
      Whomever wants Ukraine will have to HAVE seriously DEEP pockets. U.S Is BANKRUPT.. E.U is also. Soon won't have BAIL OUTS cash anymore.
      China may REFUSE to give all that cash. Russia , THE FOOLS, may JUST say ,, Thanks, but NO thanks.
      The rest won't be doing it. Because to LIFT Ukraine , is extremely expensive.
      Best get a loan piece and PAY Russia . They done serious damages to Russia under E.U, NATO WASHINGTON orders.
      From now on, Ukraine will just ADD interest plus court costs. And Russian court costs. Which may amount to MILLIONS of Euros at the end. Perhaps it be well over 4 Billions then.
      Soon MAYBE IF Russia is adding cash to the Ukraine tranches, which I wouldn't because, Ukraine will be unable to PAY, and then ALL that placed money will be turn into CHARITY.
      Cut the debt. And people will JUST loose there cash.
      Russia , China and all that trickle cash into IMF, should REFUSE to do anything for Ukraine.
