Ukraine Vows to Appeal London Court Ruling on Payoff of Debt to Russia

Moscow Urges Ukraine to Pay Off Debt to Russia After UK Court Ruling

KIEV (Sputnik) — The London court ruled earlier on Wednesday against holding a full trial on Ukraine's outstanding $3-billion debt to Russia as Ukraine had no justifiable defense for failing to pay it back.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Finance Ministry urged Kiev to repay the debt again, adding that Moscow considers the ruling by the High Court in London concerning the repayment by Kiev of a sovereign debt to Russia as "final and obligatory."

"The British court did not support the Ukrainian position regarding the so-called Russian debt, but allowed us to appeal. Ukraine respects this decision, which was taken in a complicated and poorly-defined legal area," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, the court satisfied Ukraine's request to temporarily freeze the ruling to allow Kiev to appeal.

The debt was secured by former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych's government in late 2013. Russia has repeatedly stated that Ukraine's failure to pay back the debt should be classified as a default.

In February 2016, Russia filed a lawsuit against Ukraine at London's High Court of Justice, demanding to pay back the loan.