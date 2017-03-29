Moscow Urges Ukraine to Pay Off Debt to Russia After UK Court Ruling

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The London court ruled earlier on Wednesday against holding a full trial on Ukraine's outstanding $3-billion debt to Russia as Ukraine had no justifiable defense for failing to pay it back.
"After reviewing the Russian request for quick hearings of the Russian lawsuit, the High Court in London ruled that Ukraine must pay off the nominal sum of the Eurobonds in the amount of $3 billion, as well as the accumulated interest," the ministry said in a statement.
The debt was secured by former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych's government in late 2013. Russia has repeatedly stated that Ukraine's failure to pay back the debt should be classified as a default.
In February 2016, Russia filed a lawsuit against Ukraine at London's High Court of Justice, demanding to pay back the loan.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete NOW LISTEN WORLD.
Giffer
THE UKIES HAVE NOT GOT THE MONEY TO PAY FOR THEIR STOLEN GOODS. TO SETTLE THEIR DEBTS. SO:-
PERHAPS THEY MAY TRY TO REPAY THEIR DEBT WITH COOKIES FROM THE ' THE COOKIE QUEEN NULAND' OR OR OR :
ASK THE MAN WHO SPENT HIS GLORIOUS VIETNAM WAR IN THE HANOI HILTON WHILE HIS FELLOW AMERICANS WERE BEING KILLED FOR A USELESS CAUSE, FOR THE $ (S??? MONEY)
Good luck PORKY