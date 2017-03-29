Trump's Company Seeks Opening Second Hotel in Washington, DC

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Trump Organization, run by Trump's sons, in recent months has inquired about converting one of several medium-sized hotels in the DC area to re-open it under the company’s new Scion brand.

Scion hotels would be owned by other developers who would pay Trumps’ company for licensing rights, unlike the upscale Trump International Hotel on Pennsylvania Avenue, which the Trump family owns, the media outlet said.

The chief executive of the Trump Organization’s hotel division, Eric Danziger, recently toured the 199-room hotel with an interest in converting the property to a Scion, according to a real estate executive, but no agreement was reached, the report added.

Trump resigned from the Trump Organization in January when he was sworn in as the forty-fifth president of the United States.