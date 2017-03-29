Russia's Gazprom to Issue Over $1Bln in Sterling Eurobonds Amid Brexit

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Gazprom held a eurobond roadshow in Edinburgh on Monday and Tuesday, with order books exceeding 1.5 billion for the sterling-denominated bonds. The company lowered its bond yield range from 4.375-4.5 percent to 4.25-4.5 percent.

The fixed income investor meetings were organized by Deutsche Bank, Gazprombank, J.P. Morgan and VTB Capital.

Earlier in March, Gazprom sold 750 million US dollar-denominated 10-year bonds with a 4.95-percent yield.