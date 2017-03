© Sputnik/ Sergey Venyavsky Here's How Putin and a Healthy Diet Help Make Russian Food Products in China a Hit

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The contract was signed between the Russian-Chinese "Export Food Trade" company and China's Sino-Europe Agricultural Development firm.

The deliveries are expected to be carried as part of a "new land grain corridor," with the first freight train expected to arrive in China in late April.

"Next year it is planned to export about 1.5 million tonnes. The total volume of exports by 2028 will be about 52 million tonnes," Tkachev said at the contract signing ceremony.

The contract covers grain and oil crops, soybeans, barley, rapeseeds, flax seeds and sunflower oil, he added.