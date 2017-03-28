Ford Makes 'Big' Announcement, Invests $1.2Bln in 3 Factories in Michigan

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Some $850 is earmarked to upgrade a plant for the Ford Bronco sports utility vehicle and the Ford Ranger pickup truck.

"During the last five years, sales of midsize pickups have grown nearly 50 percent," the release stated. "Many truck buyers want an affordable, functional, rugged and maneuverable pickup that’s Built Ford Tough. Ranger is built to meet their needs."

Plans also call for $150 million in a plant to make engine components for several vehicles, including the Ranger and Bronco, the release explained.

In addition, Ford has also designated $200 million for an advanced data center, the release noted.

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump said that there will be a "big announcement" from Ford on Tuesday.

Big announcement by Ford today. Major investment to be made in three Michigan plants. Car companies coming back to U.S. JOBS! JOBS! JOBS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 28 марта 2017 г.

In January, Ford abandoned plans for a $1.6 billion car factory in Mexico and instead added 700 jobs in Michigan following criticism by President Donald Trump over American jobs leaving the United States due to poorly negotiated trade agreements.