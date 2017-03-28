Register
18:26 GMT +328 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Sukhoi Superjet 100

    Putin Says Talks Underway to Sell Russian-Made SSJ100 Airliners to Iran

    © Photo: Wikipedia/Katsuhiko Tokunaga
    Business
    Get short URL
    114320

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday there were talks about exporting Russia’s medium-haul Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ100) passenger planes to Iran.

    President of Russia Vladimir Putin, right, and President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani
    © Sputnik/ Michael Klimentyev
    Russia Sees Potential for Expanding Oil, Gas Cooperation With Iran - Putin
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The SSJ100 is a twin-engine plane made by Russia's Sukhoi Civil Aircraft Company. It can transport up to 98 passengers at a distance of up to 2,700 miles, and costs around $36 million in its basic configuration. The jet made its maiden flight in May 2008.

    "The agenda includes possible deliveries of modern medium-haul planes, Sukhoi Superjet 100s, and medical service helicopters to Iran," Putin said after meeting his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani in Moscow.

    Alexander Novak, the co-chair of the Russian-Iranian intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation, said in February that Iran had expressed interest in buying 12 SSJ100s.

    Related:

    Gazprom, Iran's NIOC Sign Cooperation Memorandum in Natural Gas Sector
    Russia, Iran Sign MoU on Electricity Trade Cooperation
    Russia, Iran Reach Deal on Visa-Free Travel for Tourist Groups
    Tags:
    Sukhoi Superjet 100, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Pollewetzer
      But Airbus is it forbidden to sell its aircrafts to Iran! - This will now continue with the new chinese Aircraft. The Sanctions against Iran will also give support to an russian and chinse aircraft industry! - it may be shure that this wasnt in the plans of some headeggs-thinkings in the US... Howewer to sell Boeing Aircrafts seems alsways permitted...?
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Снимок Maja and Thomas чешского фотографа Simona Nalepkova, победивший в Национальном конкурсе 2017 Sony World Photography Awards
    2017 Sony World Photography Awards: Fantastic National Awards Winners Revealed
    It's a Kind of Magic
    It's a Kind of Magic
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok