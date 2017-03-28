Putin Says Talks Underway to Sell Russian-Made SSJ100 Airliners to Iran

"The agenda includes possible deliveries of modern medium-haul planes, Sukhoi Superjet 100s, and medical service helicopters to Iran," Putin said after meeting his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani in Moscow.
Alexander Novak, the co-chair of the Russian-Iranian intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation, said in February that Iran had expressed interest in buying 12 SSJ100s.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete But Airbus is it forbidden to sell its aircrafts to Iran! - This will now continue with the new chinese Aircraft. The Sanctions against Iran will also give support to an russian and chinse aircraft industry! - it may be shure that this wasnt in the plans of some headeggs-thinkings in the US... Howewer to sell Boeing Aircrafts seems alsways permitted...?
