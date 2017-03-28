Russia, Iran Plan to Sign Peaceful Nuclear Cooperation Memorandum Tuesday

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The source said the memorandum, among other aspects, would relate to "understanding on the transportation of nuclear materials, coordination of joint activities, rules."

"We are talking about signing a document that defines a number of aspects of bilateral cooperation in the field of the purely peaceful use of nuclear energy, including in the context of the construction of the second and third units in Bushehr," the source said, referring to Iran's nuclear power plant.

"This is a working document, not the first between Rosatom and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran," the source said.