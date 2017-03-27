Register
18:09 GMT +327 March 2017
    Public Power Corporation (PPC)

    Lenders Propose Sale of 40% of Greek Public Power Corporation Amid Debt Crisis

    Topic:
    Financial crisis in Greece (197)
    International lenders suggest privatizing 40 percent of debt-ridden Greece's state-run utility company Public Power Corporation (PPC), according to a draft of the plan seen by the Kathimerini newspaper on Monday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the newspaper, lenders propose for Greece to sell up to 40 percent of the PPC's assets between July and the beginning of 2018.

    The Public Power Corporation, controlled mainly by the Greek government, is the biggest electric power company in Greece. In 2015, the company was responsible for 80 percent of the national energy output.

    IMF Should Demand Less From Athens Amid Bailout Talks - French Finance Minister
    The plans surfaced as the country continues to battle its exacerbating debt crisis, with the European Commission, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the European Central Bank and the EU Stabilization Fund agreeing on $344.6 billion worth of loan programs going to Athens in exchange for wide-ranging economic reforms in the country.

    In 2015, Greece's international creditors signed an agreement with Athens approving a third bailout package worth about 86 billion euros ($93.7 billion) in exchange for austerity reforms, which include pension cuts and tax hikes. However, the reform program is still facing difficulties, as its second review has not yet been finalized.

    In the beginning of March, EU Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs Pierre Moscovici said that the Eurogroup would not agree on the medium-term measures for Greek debt relief until Athens concludes the bailout program in the summer of 2018.

    Topic:
    Financial crisis in Greece (197)

      Mitach2002
      When will these spineless Greeks tell the EU and its bankers to go suck shiet.
      So the solution these scum bankers propose to to take over a public utility thereby removing more money and assets from the Greeks.
      Well if you can't ask your mommies for your balls and tell the bankers where to go then I hope they strip your nation of all your resources and public property. You'll deserve it.
