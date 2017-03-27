Register
    Britain's Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox speaks at the Qatar UK Business and Investment Forum in London, Britain March 27, 2017

    UK Doubles Export Finance Available to Support Trade With Qatar - Trade Minister

    © REUTERS/ Neil Hall
    Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox said that United Kingdom intends to double its financing of trade with Qatar to 4.5 billion pounds ($5.6 billion) in order to make UK sourcing more competitive.

    Union flags displayed on a tourist stall, backdropped by the Houses of Parliament and Elizabeth Tower containing the bell know as Big Ben, in London, Wednesday, February 8, 2017.
    © AP Photo/ Matt Dunham
    No Post-Brexit Free Trade Deal With EU to Hurt UK Non-Financial Services Exports
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) The United Kingdom intends to double its financing of trade with Qatar to 4.5 billion pounds ($5.6 billion) in order to make UK sourcing more competitive, UK Secretary of State for International Trade Liam Fox said Monday at the Qatar-UK Trade and Investment Conference.

    "We believe that no trade between the UK and Qatar should fail for lack of finance and insurance. We will be doubling the finance available from UK Export Finance to support trade with Qatar to £4.5 billion. That… will be an additional £2.25 billion in support for UK companies exporting to Qatar, and for their Qatari buyers in both the public and private sectors," Fox said in a statement, published on the UK government's website.

    He added that London was interested in promoting mutual trade and investment with Qatar.

    "Yet more recently, Qatar-UK relations have been characterised by ambitious projects, profitable investments, and a proven track record of successful collaboration. Most visible has been the £35 billion worth of investment that Qatar has made in the United Kingdom," Fox said.

    Fox pointed out that 600 UK firms were operating in Qatar, with some of them involved in preparations for the 2022 World Cup. He added that Qatar also remained one the United Kingdom's key partners in the energy sector.

    According to UK government statistics, UK exports to Qatar totaled $3.2 billion in 2015, with Qatar exports to the United Kingdom amounting to $3.4 billion.

