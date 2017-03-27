Russia is 'Carefully Monitoring' Trumponomics

NEW YORK (Sputnik) — Russia is keeping a close eye on the potential impact of a new trade and economic policy of the incumbent US presidential administration of Donald Trump on Moscow, Russia's trade representative in the United States told Sputnik.

"The United States is an important partner for us and of course we are carefully monitoring the foreign economic agenda of the new [US] administration. It allows us to find common ground and to avoid additional problems," Alexander Stadnik said after a meeting with the representatives of Russian companies working in the United States Sunday.

Speaking about Washington's withdrawal from the free trade agreements, such as the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), he added that Moscow had not seen risks associated with such accords for itself.

According to Stadnik, Trump has voiced the core principles of his trade policy, however there is still no clear understanding of time, when they would come into effect.

During the presidential campaign, Trump focused on the so-called "America First" agenda. This policy implies creation of jobs and of conditions to make business in the country. The US president has also criticized multilateral trade deals, such as the TPP and the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and promised to reach bilateral deals with other states to make them more beneficial for Washington.