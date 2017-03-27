Russia-Iran Trade Turnover Doubled in January, Exceeded $155Mln

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The year-on-year trade turnover between Russia and Iran almost doubled in January 2017 and exceeded $155 million, the Russian Ministry of Economic Development told Sputnik on Monday.
"The Russian-Iranian trade turnover in January 2017 increased by 98 percent if to compare with January 2016 and reached $155.1 million," the ministry said.
The statement added that Russia's exports to Iran had increased by 2.7 times up to $117,7 million, while the exports of the Middle Eastern country had increased by 6.3 percent up to $37.3 million.
Earlier in March, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Mehdi Sanaei expressed hope that the volume of trade between the two states could reach $10 billion in the coming two or three years from the 2016 results of $2.18 billion.
