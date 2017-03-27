Register
    A worker at an oil field owned by Bashneft, Bashkortostan, Russia. (File)

    Russia to Receive Additional $26Bln if Oil Prices Stand at $50-$60

    © REUTERS/ Sergei Karpukhin
    Topic:
    Oil in Turmoil (124)
    Russia's budget may additionally get nearly $26 billion this year if oil prices stand at $50-$60 per barrel.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia's budget in 2017 may receive additional revenues of some 1.5 trillion rubles ($25.9 billion at the current exchange rates) if global oil prices stand at the range of $50-$60 per barrel, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak told the RT broadcaster in an interview.

    "We have estimated that if [oil] prices stand at the level, which is within the range of $50-$60 per barrel, the added value for the budget could be around 1.5 trillion rubles in a year," Novak said.

    An oil pump works at sunset Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2015, in the desert oil fields of Sakhir, Bahrain
    © AP Photo/ Hasan Jamali
    Decision on Extension of Global Oil Output Cut Deal Postponed to May
    According to the official, such issues as the market situation, volatility and the ruble-dollar rate were among the factors affecting the oil prices.

    The minister added that he expected the price of Brent crude oil to average $50-60 per barrel in 2017.

    In November 2016, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) member states reached an accord to cut their oil production for a six-month period to support the prices and the budgets of the oil-producing countries. In December, 11 non-OPEC countries joined the deal.

    Russia May Ramp Up Oil Extraction in Arctic if Oil Prices Grow

    Russia intends to increase its oil extraction and exploration on the Arctic shelf if the oil prices on the international market grow, according to the energy minister.

    “Under the better environment we will definitely consider… a much more active exploration, drilling, commissioning of deposits. The Arctic is a future of our oil and gas production,” Novak said.

    The Arctic shelf is a huge hydrocarbon reserve that possesses billions of tons of oil and tens of trillion cubic meters of gas, the minister added.

    “Considering the current situation of global hydrocarbon prices’ reduction, the activity [in oil extraction] that we saw several years ago, before 2014, now is reduced. However, we have discovered 19 hydrocarbon fields there,” Novak underlined.

    The logo of the Eastern Economic Forum on the territory of the Far Eastern Federal University on Russky Island, Vladivostok
    © Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov
    Asian Energy Super Ring Opens Up New Horizons for Economic Growth
    According to Russia’s Ministry of Natural Resources, the total value of energy resources concentrated in Russia's Arctic region exceeds $30 trillion. Ministerial experts predict that in the future, Russian oil and gas production will be mainly concentrated on the Arctic sea shelves.

    Export duty rates for oil from Eastern Siberian, Caspian and the Arctic Prirazlomnoye oilfields was set at zero in February 2015. These zero-rate export duties will stay in place if the average oil price does not exceed $65 per tonne.

    Topic:
    Oil in Turmoil (124)

