Register
04:29 GMT +327 March 2017
Live
    Search
    An oil pump works at sunset Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2015, in the desert oil fields of Sakhir, Bahrain

    Decision on Extension of Global Oil Output Cut Deal Postponed to May

    © AP Photo/ Hasan Jamali
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 3310

    Most participants of the meeting of ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC oil producers, which took place in Kuwait City on Sunday, supported the extension of an agreement on oil output cut by six months but the final decision will be taken in May and will depend on the situation on the market.

    MOSCOW/KUWAIT CITY (Sputnik) — The Joint OPEC-Non-OPEC Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) includes ministers of three OPEC member states — Venezuela, Kuwait and Algeria — and two countries that not part of the cartel, namely Russia and Oman.

    OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, Iraqi Oil Minister Jabar Ali Luaibi and UAE Energy Minister Suhail Mohamed Faraj Mazrouei also attended the Sunday meeting. Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih did not arrive in Kuwait but discussed key issues with the meeting participants over the phone.

    "The JMMC requested that the JTC [Non-OPEC Technical Committee] with the OPEC Secretariat review the oil market conditions and revert to the JMMC in April 2017 regarding the extension of the voluntary production adjustments as stipulated in the Declaration of Cooperation, in order to ensure market stability," the JMMC press release on the outcomes of the meeting read.

    It added that as of February 2017, the OPEC and participating non-OPEC countries achieved a 94-percent conformity level, which was an increase of 8 percentage points over the performance in January 2017.

    The JMMC called on all countries, participating in the oil output cut agreement, to press toward a 100-percent conformity.

    Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said that the question of the extension of the deal would be discussed during the JMMC meeting in May following the evaluation of the situation on the market.

    Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy of the United Arab Emirates, UAE, speaks to journalists
    © AP Photo/ Ronald Zak
    UAE to Exceed Obligations Under Oil Output Cut Deal by 15-33% - Energy Minister
    POSITIONS OF JMMC MEMBERS ON EXTENSION OF DEAL

    Novak told Sputnik that Russia was pleased with outcome of the Sunday's monitoring committee meeting.

    He said that Russia intended to further adhere to the agreement and had already decreased oil output by 185,000 barrels per day per day comparing to October 2016 figures.

    The minister stressed that the the aim of the agreement was to jointly stabilize the situation on the market.

    In the interview with Al Seyassah newspaper, the Russian energy minister said that Russia would decide on a possible extension of the oil output cut agreement on the basis of four factors: the situation on the market, the situation with commercial oil reserves, the supply and demand balance, and the effectiveness of the existing arrangement.

    At the same time, Novak said that the decrease of world crude oil reserves was expected at the second quarter of 2017.

    Such countries as Oman, Venezuela and Iraq expressed support for the extension of the oil output cut deal during the meeting in Kuwait.

    In November 2016, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) member states reached an accord to cut oil production by 1.2 million barrels per day for the first half of 2017 to boost global oil prices.

    The OPEC agreement was supported by 11 non-OPEC states, which had joined the deal by promising to reduce their combined oil output by 558,000 barrels per day. Russia pledged to cut production by 300,000 barrels daily.

    Related:

    Extension of Oil Output Cut Agreement Depends on Market Situation – Oil Minister
    OPEC Prepares Draft Report on Oil Output Cut Deal – Russian Energy Ministry
    UAE to Cut Oil Production by 200,000-280,000 BPD in March, April
    Tags:
    cuts, production, oil, OPEC
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Celebrated in the Streets: Politicians Immortalized by Striking Graffiti Images
    Celebrated in the Streets: Politicians Immortalized by Striking Graffiti Images
    Little Shop of Terror
    Little Shop of Terror
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok