Register
20:22 GMT +324 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Whiskey

    Scotch on the Rocks: Brexit Could Hinder Scottish Whiskey Trade Deals

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 4111

    Brexit uncertainty is causing the Scottish whiskey sector to fear the worst as they expect financial loss due to the lack of sufficient trade agreements. Suppliers believe that their products will be lost from the market due Brexit.

    Rosemary Gallagher, head of communications at Scottish Whiskey Association (SWA), has confirmed that the continued growth within the whiskey market will depend on how successfully the UK leave the European Union (EU). 

    "The success of the Scotch whiskey industry should not be taken for granted during a time of such change as Brexit. As a major manufacturer and exporter, the continued growth of Scotch will be a litmus test of the success of the UK's exit from the EU," Ms. Gallagher told Sputnik. 

    ​This is not the first time the Scotch Whiskey Association (SWA) have communicated their concerns. They announced the loss of the EU Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) as one of the biggest challenges facing producers, with more than 90 percent of Scotch being sold outside the UK.    

    Scotch whisky sales face downward spiral as UK fail to set up trade agreements
    © Flickr/ ScottSimPhotography
    Brexit Hits Scotch Whisky Industry as Producers Receive Tariffs Warning

    Some experts believe that Scotland will suffer the most as a result of Brexit, warning of troubled times for businesses. Despite the fact that whiskey will not face tariffs on exports in Europe, there may be fees attributed to other countries such as Columbia, Peru and South Africa and they could rise to 20 percent if transitional agreements are not put in place.

    David Frost, ex-CEO of SWA, said that whiskey will not face a tariff on exports to Europe and the zero tariff policy will continue with countries like the US, Mexico and Canada.

    ​Ms. Gallagher has echoed Frost's, stating that although there will be minimal changes, there will however be significant challenges to trade.

    "Some aspects of doing business won't change for Scotch post-Brexit. Under World Trade Organisation rules, Scotch will continue to benefit from a zero tariff on exports to the EU. In many other markets Scotch will also continue to see existing zero tariffs, for example in the US, Canada, and Mexico, as these are offered to all countries already. There are, however, many areas where Brexit could have a big impact on Scotch whiskey trade and we're working with government to address those potential challenges," Ms. Gallagher told Sputnik. 

    Ms. Gallagher confirmed that the UK government must ensure there is an "open trade policy."

    "That's why we want the UK Government to pursue as open a trade policy as possible; secure continued robust protection of Scotch; transpose relevant EU single market legislation into UK law; find opportunities where a distinct UK approach could benefit domestic industry and ensure a domestic tax and regulatory agenda that delivers a platform for international growth," Ms. Gallagher added.

    ​Similar sentiments where echoed by Mr. Frost, who called on British embassies around the world to do more to help to knock over barriers that stop fair access for Scotch whiskey and to try and get them in many more markets around the world.    

    ​"Scotch whiskey is one of the UK's most successful exports. We are calling on the UK Government to bring clarity to the transition to Brexit as soon as possible, and to negotiate to ensure that the current open trading environment is not affected," Frost said.    

    The SWA has called on the government to find practical solutions to solve the problem faced by whiskey suppliers across Scotland.

    Related:

    Brexit Hits Scotch Whisky Industry as Producers Receive Tariffs Warning
    Brexit Causes Brewtal Beer Price Hops
    Nigel Farage, the Pied Piper: Beer, Brussels, Bombast and Brexit
    Bottoms Up! Danes Convert Scotch Into Energy in Lucrative Scheme
    Tags:
    global, whiskey, Brexit, alcohol, drinking, market, tariffs, trade, Europe, United Kingdom, Scotland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Little Shop of Terror
    Little Shop of Terror
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes
    Death From the Sky: The US Air Force's Mistaken Airstrikes

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok