Trump: No One Else Would Have Signed Keystone XL Pipeline Deal

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — President Donald Trump said on Friday that nobody else would have signed the Keystone XL pipeline agreement which was approved by the US Department of State on Friday.

"Other people were not going to be signing this bill, that I can tell you, and if it ever did get done, it would be years," Trump said in a statement at the White House.

Earlier on Friday, the State Department issued a permit to construct the 1,179-mile Keystone XL pipeline.

Former President Barack Obama blocked the pipeline over environmental concerns.

The proposed pipeline will link the oil sands region in the Canadian province of Alberta to the US state of Nebraska, and extend south to the oil refineries on the Gulf of Mexico coast.