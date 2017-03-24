Russia Expects Thailand to Send Request for Procurement of Orlan Drones - FSMTC

–

LANGKAWI (Malaysia) (Sputnik)After presenting a domestically built unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) Orlan to Thailand, Russia expects that Bangkok will send a request for its possible procurement, Mikhail Petukhov, a deputy director of Russia's Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC), told Sputnik.

"The presentation of the reconnaissance UAV Orlan for Thailand took place in 2015. The discussion of potential cooperation in this sphere is possible after our partners send us an official request," Petukhov said.

Petukhov is currently heading the Russian delegation at the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition LIMA-2017.

The annual LIMA, which this year began on March 21, is taking place in Malaysia's Langkawi resort. The event will feature a presentation of Russian fighter jets, submarines and amphibious aircraft. LIMA is the largest exhibition, which will conclude on March 25, in the Asia Pacific region and accounts for 45 percent of Russian military equipment sales.

