South Korea Mulls Taking US to WTO Over High Anti-Dumping Duties

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — US raised duties on Korean steel, chemical and textile imports after revising its import regulations last May, but tariffs surged further in the months after President Donald Trump took office.

"A legal review involving WTO experts is under way at the level of the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy to see if it's possible to lodge a complaint," a Korean official told the Yonhap news agency.

Korean officials told the outlet they would explore potential benefits and consider alternative options before filing a lawsuit with the World Trade Organization, including bilateral contacts.