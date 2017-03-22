US Stock Market Faces Worst Day of Year as Dow, Nasdaq Fall

© Sputnik/ Mikhail Voskresenskiy Gazprom Weighs Offering Shares on Leading Asia Stock Exchange

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 237.85 points, or 1.14 percent, to 20,668.01. The Nasdaq fell 107.70 points, or 1.83 percent, reaching 5,793.82, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 dropped 29.45 points, or 1.24 percent, closing at 2,344.02.

Traders have been discouraged by lack of progress in the agenda of President Donald Trump’s administration, according to media reports. Uncertainty stemming from the new Republican healthcare plan may have also contributed to the decline.

Earlier on Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said one day cannot be indicative of the stock market condition.

The Trump administration has previously tied the stock market success to its economic policies.