US Stock Market Faces Worst Day of Year as Dow, Nasdaq Fall

Traders have been discouraged by lack of progress in the agenda of President Donald Trump’s administration, according to media reports. Uncertainty stemming from the new Republican healthcare plan may have also contributed to the decline.
Earlier on Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said one day cannot be indicative of the stock market condition.
The Trump administration has previously tied the stock market success to its economic policies.
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Wake me once it has dropped 19,000 points, then we might have some news. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete oh, poor brokers. (sarcasm) Are we going to see another 'black friday' for them? :)
Alan Reid
michael