S&P Revises Outlook to Positive on 13 Energy, Telecom Russian Companies

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Standard and Poor’s rating agency has revised its outlook for 13 Russian companies to positive from stable, according to a statement issued by the company on Tuesday.

The outlook changes were applied to energy companies Gazprom, Lukoil and Rosneft, as well as telecom operators, including Mobile TeleSystems and MegaFon. Standard and Poor’s outlooks for infrastructure and utility companies, such as Russian Railways, have also been revised.

"We have revised our outlooks on 13 Russian companies to positive from stable and affirmed our corporate credit ratings on these companies," the release stated.

The rating agency noted that the revision mirrors changes to the outlook of Russia.

"The revised outlooks reflect our view that a potentially stronger Russian government could have more capacity to support these entities," the release said.

On March 17, Standard and Poor’s revised outlook on Russia to positive amid improving growth prospects for the country.