Turkish Imports to Russia May Drop if Curbs on Turkish Goods Maintained - Ankara

ANKARA (Sputnik) — Earlier in March, Russia’s National Association of Exporters of Agricultural Products (NAEAP) said Turkish authorities had stopped issuing import licenses for Russian grain and vegetable oil on March 15. Turkey denied banning Russian imports, but the Russian trade mission in Ankara stated that Russia stopped enjoying an exemption from Turkey's 130-percent grain tariffs.

"There is no ban on Russian agricultural products, but Russian inward processing regime imports worth $1.83 billion could drop to zero unless Russia cancels restrictive measures on our agricultural products," Zeybekci said, as broadcast by the Ahaber channel.

He went on to complain that Turkish exporters continued to face obstacles when trying to sell products to Russia despite the latter lifting most restrictions on Turkish goods.

Turkey's inward processing regime exempts imports from customs tariffs while these remain within the customs zone while being processed for re-export or free circulation.

Russia's food embargo on Turkey eased further in early March in the run up to a high-level cooperation meeting. The government exempted fresh and refrigerated onion and shallot, fresh and refrigerated broccoli and cauliflower along with several other products.

The embargo was introduced on January 1, 2016, when Moscow imposed a ban on food and flower imports on Ankara in response to the November 2015 downing of a Russian aircraft by Turkey over Syria. In October 2016, the Russian embargo on Turkish fresh and dried fruits was lifted, but the imports of tomatoes, apples, strawberries, zucchinis, pumpkins and most poultry products are still banned.