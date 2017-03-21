Why Ukraine Has Reasons to Be Concerned Over IMF Tranche Delay

IMF Puts $1 Bln Tranche to Kiev on the Backburner
"The IMF Executive Board postponed for a short period looking into the third review of increased loans to Ukraine, which was planned for Monday," the Ukrainian Finance Ministry said in a statement.
The planned meeting was expected to result in the disbursement of a $1 billion loan to Ukraine.
The blockade of railway tracks between the self-proclaimed Donbass republics and Ukraine began in late January by former participants of military operations in Donbass. It has led to disruptions in deliveries of anthracite coal to Kiev-controlled territories.
Last week, President Poroshenko legitimized the blockade, having signed a decree to terminate cargo transportation with Donbass areas not controlled by the Ukrainian government.
Meanwhile, Finance Minister Alexander Danilyuk expressed hope that the delay would be short-term and the government would manage to resolve the difficulties as soon as possible.
'Serious Consequences'
The decision by Poroshenko to legitimize the blockade has been criticized by France, Germany and Russia.
In addition, the United States warned that the move could have a negative effect on the implementation of the Minsk peace agreements to resolve the Donbass conflict.
"We are constantly monitoring this blockade in eastern Ukraine. With respect to the Minsk agreements, I think it is a fluid situation, but it is one with potentially serious consequences, and that is why we want to see this resolved," US Department of State spokesperson Mark Toner said at a press briefing.
In turn, Poroshenko commented on the delay of the third IMF tranche, saying it was a result of the Donbass blockade.
"On Saturday, the review of the matter was removed from the agenda of the IMF board of directors. This is a result of the current political risks. The reason was the consequences of the blockade," the Ukrainian president said.
On Tuesday, The National Bank of Ukraine said it has downgraded this year's economic growth from 2.8 percent to 1.9 percent to take into account the ongoing blockade in Donbass.
The regulator added it had provided the IMF with a new macroeconomic forecast needed to receive the next tranche of financial aid, taking the blockade into account.
Kiev Will Have to Wait
Andrei Zolotarev, director of the Ukrainian think-tank Third Sector, suggested that Kiev will finally manage to receive the money, but much later than the previously agreed deadline.
"The tranche is unlikely to be unveiled in the coming days. The IMF does not work day-and-night and Ukraine is not what it would discuss every day," Zolotarev told Sputnik.
"The terms [were agreed in a memorandum between Ukraine and the IMF]," Zolotarev said, adding that the size of the loan may be reduced.
"A reduced tranche will not work. In the light of recent economic losses, Ukraine should discuss increasing the loan," he said.
Ruslan Bortnik, a political analyst and director of the Ukrainian Institute for Political Analysis and Management, also suggested that the loan will be provided much later and on different terms.
"I think that Kiev will receive the loan, but later. Possibly, its size will be reduced and the terms will get worse. The reason is that de facto Ukraine violated its agreements with the IMF. The blockade has changed the main economic indicators, including the fiscal deficit and inflation rate," Bortnik told Sputnik.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete What the IMF is funding. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete As long as Russian gas still flows through Naziland, sure as h*ll the anglo-zionists are going to find a way to keep their genocidal monsters afloat. Cut the pipe and Ukraine eventually goes back to Russia. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Donetsk should tear up all the rail road track that lead to the Ukraine. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Ukraine is one of those cases where it proved the oligarcs where stronger then the Verkhovna Rada (government)
jas
www.youtube.com/watch?v=aHWHqj8g7Bk
Poroshenko: "Their children will hole up in the basements - this is how we win the war!" [ENG SUBS]
Mikhas
siberianhusky
gentile awakening