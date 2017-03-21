Register
18:03 GMT +321 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Ukrainian Petro Poroshenko attends a panel discussion on the first day of the 53rd Munich Security Conference (MSC) at the Bayerischer Hof hotel in Munich, Germany, February 17, 2017

    Why Ukraine Has Reasons to Be Concerned Over IMF Tranche Delay

    © AFP 2017/ THOMAS KIENZLE
    Business
    Get short URL
    4653111

    The Ukrainian government has been concerned over a recent decision by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to postpone the review of the third financial tranche for Kiev.

    IMF Puts $1 Bln Tranche to Kiev on the Backburner

    "The IMF Executive Board postponed for a short period looking into the third review of increased loans to Ukraine, which was planned for Monday," the Ukrainian Finance Ministry said in a statement.

    The planned meeting was expected to result in the disbursement of a $1 billion loan to Ukraine.

    Ukraine's President Petro Poroshenko attends a joint press conference with the NATO Secretary General after a NATO Summit session on Ukraine during the second day of a NATO Summit in Warsaw, Poland on July 9, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ WOJTEK RADWANSKI
    Kiev Lost Control Over Donbass Due to Blockade - Poroshenko
    The ministry also clarified that the delay was due to the need to re-evaluate the economic consequences stemming from a cargo blockade imposed by Kiev against the self-proclaimed Donbass republics.

    The blockade of railway tracks between the self-proclaimed Donbass republics and Ukraine began in late January by former participants of military operations in Donbass. It has led to disruptions in deliveries of anthracite coal to Kiev-controlled territories.

    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko wipes his brow during a press conference with his German and French counterparts following talks at the chancellery in Berlin on August 24, 2015
    © AFP 2017/ TOBIAS SCHWARZ
    On the Precipice: Poroshenko's Own Gov't, US, EU Attack Him Over Donbass Blockade
    The blockade led to irregularities in supplies of anthracite coal from Donbass, leading to power shortages in Ukraine and prompting Kiev to declare an energy emergency.

    Last week, President Poroshenko legitimized the blockade, having signed a decree to terminate cargo transportation with Donbass areas not controlled by the Ukrainian government.

    Meanwhile, Finance Minister Alexander Danilyuk expressed hope that the delay would be short-term and the government would manage to resolve the difficulties as soon as possible.

    'Serious Consequences'

    The decision by Poroshenko to legitimize the blockade has been criticized by France, Germany and Russia.

    In addition, the United States warned that the move could have a negative effect on the implementation of the Minsk peace agreements to resolve the Donbass conflict.

    "We are constantly monitoring this blockade in eastern Ukraine. With respect to the Minsk agreements, I think it is a fluid situation, but it is one with potentially serious consequences, and that is why we want to see this resolved," US Department of State spokesperson Mark Toner said at a press briefing.

    In turn, Poroshenko commented on the delay of the third IMF tranche, saying it was a result of the Donbass blockade.

    "On Saturday, the review of the matter was removed from the agenda of the IMF board of directors. This is a result of the current political risks. The reason was the consequences of the blockade," the Ukrainian president said.

    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko wipes his brow during a press conference with his German and French counterparts following talks at the chancellery in Berlin on August 24, 2015
    © AFP 2017/ TOBIAS SCHWARZ
    Wake-Up Call: IMF Delaying New Loan to Ukraine Signals Major Shift in West's Stance Towards Kiev
    Poroshenko added that the next tranche from the IMF is crucial for Ukraine to replenish the country’s gold and exchange reserves and to maintain the hryvnia exchange rate.

    On Tuesday, The National Bank of Ukraine said it has downgraded this year's economic growth from 2.8 percent to 1.9 percent to take into account the ongoing blockade in Donbass.

    The regulator added it had provided the IMF with a new macroeconomic forecast needed to receive the next tranche of financial aid, taking the blockade into account.

    Kiev Will Have to Wait

    Andrei Zolotarev, director of the Ukrainian think-tank Third Sector, suggested that Kiev will finally manage to receive the money, but much later than the previously agreed deadline.

    "The tranche is unlikely to be unveiled in the coming days. The IMF does not work day-and-night and Ukraine is not what it would discuss every day," Zolotarev told Sputnik.

    Radicals in front of a Sberbank branch in Kiev, putting up posters which read Attention! This is a bank of an aggressor country. It will be closed. Urgently withdraw your money!, during a protest. Graffiti reads Death to Russian banks. March 10, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Sergei Chuzavkov
    Kiev's Sanctions Against Russian Banks to Backfire on Ukrainian Economy
    The expert also said that the IMF may tighten the terms of the next loan.

    "The terms [were agreed in a memorandum between Ukraine and the IMF]," Zolotarev said, adding that the size of the loan may be reduced.

    "A reduced tranche will not work. In the light of recent economic losses, Ukraine should discuss increasing the loan," he said.

    Ruslan Bortnik, a political analyst and director of the Ukrainian Institute for Political Analysis and Management, also suggested that the loan will be provided much later and on different terms.

    "I think that Kiev will receive the loan, but later. Possibly, its size will be reduced and the terms will get worse. The reason is that de facto Ukraine violated its agreements with the IMF. The blockade has changed the main economic indicators, including the fiscal deficit and inflation rate," Bortnik told Sputnik.

    Related:

    EU Economic Affairs Commissioner Supports Idea to Create European Version of IMF
    Ukraine to Receive $645Mln EU Aid Soon After IMF Tranche - Poroshenko
    Russian Senator Believes IMF Loan Review Delay Linked to Kiev's Sanctions
    Poroshenko Hopes Kiev to Secure Next IMF Tranche in Near Future After Delay
    Tags:
    blockade, International Monetary Fund, Petro Poroshenko, Donbass, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      jas
      What the IMF is funding.
      www.youtube.com/watch?v=aHWHqj8g7Bk
      Poroshenko: "Their children will hole up in the basements - this is how we win the war!" [ENG SUBS]
    • Reply
      Mikhas
      As long as Russian gas still flows through Naziland, sure as h*ll the anglo-zionists are going to find a way to keep their genocidal monsters afloat. Cut the pipe and Ukraine eventually goes back to Russia.
    • Reply
      siberianhusky
      Donetsk should tear up all the rail road track that lead to the Ukraine.
    • Reply
      gentile awakening
      Ukraine is one of those cases where it proved the oligarcs where stronger then the Verkhovna Rada (government)
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Spring Has Sprung Around the World
    Spring Has Sprung Around the World
    Look Before You Leap
    Look Before You Leap
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok