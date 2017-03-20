Poland 'Bargaining' Beneficial Conditions by Refusing to Extend Gazprom Deal

Earlier, representative of the Polish government Petr Naimsky said that his country is unlikely to extend the contract with the Russian energy company.
"This is a start of bargaining. Poland wants to show that it has an alternative. This is a natural behavior for the Polish buyer, and they have done it before more than once," the expert told Sputnik.
According to Feigin, Polish activities go far beyond the contract with Gazprom. Poland has always been critical of Russia's plan to implement new energy projects and opposed Gazprom's Nord Stream 2 plan from the very beginning.
"At one time, Poland was against the "Nord Stream" project, because they wanted the gas to flow through their territory. Then they opposed the second line of "Yamal-Europe" and prohibited its construction. Now they are against Nord Stream-2. That is, they seek to show that they have alternatives, serious opportunities," the expert concluded.
The planned Nord Stream 2 pipeline is expected to be able to deliver 55 billion cubic meters of Russian natural gas a year to the European Union, carrying it across the Baltic Sea to Germany while bypassing Ukraine. The launch of the pipeline is planned for 2018.
A number of EU countries, notably Germany and Austria, have been supportive of the gas project but others, including Poland and the Baltics, argued it would increase energy dependence on Russia.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Poland like to be 3 X more clever than any one ... but end up 3 X more dumb !!!! Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Let Poland buy american gas. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Good ... Enough hot air generated by Pollacks to fuel the whole planet 10 times over Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Poland says Northstream makes EU depend on Russian Gas. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Love this. The whole of Europe being held hostage by a pea brain nation that is dumb as a post. Do you really want a bunch of nuts like them to be a partner in the EU?
tobi.gelando
Andrew J
ViTran
Glamoureus
Todays infrastructure makes EU dependend on Russia, Baltics, Ukraine and Poland.
EU should really be worried about Polish idiots.
siberianhusky