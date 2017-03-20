Register
22:20 GMT +320 March 2017
Live
    Search
    LIVE:
    Launch of second section of Nord Stream gas pipeline

    Poland 'Bargaining' Beneficial Conditions by Refusing to Extend Gazprom Deal

    © Sputnik/ Alexei Kudenko
    Business
    Get short URL
    5826111

    Poland announced it was unwilling to extend a long-term contract with Gazprom after its expiration and once again declared its readiness to diversify gas supplies. Russian expert and President of the Institute of Energy and Finance Vladimir Feigin told Sputnik that in this way Poland seeks to bargain more beneficial supply conditions in advance.

    OPAL pipeline near Weisenborn, Saxony
    © Wikipedia
    Ukraine, Poland Apply to Participate in Deal on Use of Opal Gas Pipeline Connecting EU, Russia-Built Nord Stream
    The Polish state-owned oil and gas company PGNiG said it was ready to complete a long-term contract with Gazprom, which expires in 2022, and to diversify the sources of its gas supplies, Polish media reported.

    Earlier, representative of the Polish government Petr Naimsky said that his country is unlikely to extend the contract with the Russian energy company.

    "This is a start of bargaining. Poland wants to show that it has an alternative. This is a natural behavior for the Polish buyer, and they have done it before more than once," the expert told Sputnik.

    According to Feigin, Polish activities go far beyond the contract with Gazprom. Poland has always been critical of Russia's plan to implement new energy projects and opposed Gazprom's Nord Stream 2 plan from the very beginning.

    "At one time, Poland was against the "Nord Stream" project, because they wanted the gas to flow through their territory. Then they opposed the second line of "Yamal-Europe" and prohibited its construction. Now they are against Nord Stream-2. That is, they seek to show that they have alternatives, serious opportunities," the expert concluded.

    Compression unit of Krekhovskoye natural gas field
    © Sputnik/ Pavel Palamarchuk
    Ukraine Resumes Gas Import Through Poland
    On Tuesday, Alexander Medvedev, the deputy chairman of the firm's management committee, said that Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project meets all EU standards and could only be scrapped for political reasons.

    The planned Nord Stream 2 pipeline is expected to be able to deliver 55 billion cubic meters of Russian natural gas a year to the European Union, carrying it across the Baltic Sea to Germany while bypassing Ukraine. The launch of the pipeline is planned for 2018.

    A number of EU countries, notably Germany and Austria, have been supportive of the gas project but others, including Poland and the Baltics, argued it would increase energy dependence on Russia.

    Related:

    Poroshenko Proposes Slovakia Creating Gas Hub With Poland, Hungary
    Poland Informs European Commission About Russian Gas Cuts: Reports
    Tags:
    gas supplies, agreement, Gazprom, Poland, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      tobi.gelando
      Poland like to be 3 X more clever than any one ... but end up 3 X more dumb !!!!
    • Reply
      avatar
      Andrew J
      Let Poland buy american gas.
    • Reply
      avatar
      ViTran
      Good ... Enough hot air generated by Pollacks to fuel the whole planet 10 times over
    • Reply
      avatar
      Glamoureus
      Poland says Northstream makes EU depend on Russian Gas.

      Todays infrastructure makes EU dependend on Russia, Baltics, Ukraine and Poland.

      EU should really be worried about Polish idiots.
    • Reply
      siberianhusky
      Love this. The whole of Europe being held hostage by a pea brain nation that is dumb as a post. Do you really want a bunch of nuts like them to be a partner in the EU?
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Demi Gods of Fitness: Body Building Championship Held in Russia
    Demi Gods of Fitness: Body Building Championship Held in Russia
    Look Before You Leap
    Look Before You Leap
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok