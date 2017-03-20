Ukraine to Receive $645Mln EU Aid Soon After IMF Tranche - Poroshenko

KIEV (Sputnik) — On Thursday, the European Commission approved disbursement of 600 million euros of financial assistance to Ukraine.

"Macro-Financial Assistance from the European Union will be allocated just after the IMF tranche," Poroshenko said, as quoted by the Ukraine's Unian news agency.

On Sunday, the Ukrainian Finance Ministry said that the IMF executive board delayed the third review of its loan program to Ukraine due to the blockade of the war-torn Donbas region by Ukrainian activists, as well as the government's decision to suspend transport connections until a full ceasefire in east Ukraine.

The IMF approved a four-year program of financial aid to Ukraine in March 2015, which stipulates provision of a $17.5-billion loan to revive the country's economy and implementation of economic reforms. Kiev had already received three tranches totaling $7.7 billion and expects to get $5.4 billion in 2017.