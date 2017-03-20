Ukraine to Receive $645Mln EU Aid Soon After IMF Tranche - Poroshenko

KIEV (Sputnik) — On Thursday, the European Commission approved disbursement of 600 million euros of financial assistance to Ukraine.
"Macro-Financial Assistance from the European Union will be allocated just after the IMF tranche," Poroshenko said, as quoted by the Ukraine's Unian news agency.
The IMF approved a four-year program of financial aid to Ukraine in March 2015, which stipulates provision of a $17.5-billion loan to revive the country's economy and implementation of economic reforms. Kiev had already received three tranches totaling $7.7 billion and expects to get $5.4 billion in 2017.
