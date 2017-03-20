Russian, Turkish Ambassadors to WTO to Discuss Russian Wheat Supply - Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia's ambassador to the World Trade Organization (WTO) Gennady Ovechko will soon meet with his Turkish counterpart in Geneva to discuss the situation with Russian wheat supplies to Turkey, a senior Economic Development Ministry official said Monday.

"In the near future, our ambassador to the WTO in Geneva will meet with his Turkish counterpart to discuss the situation. Usually, temporary importation regimes for processing and subsequent exportation are not reserved for specific countries, the admission of goods to relevant operations is provided on a non-discriminatory basis, as stipulated by WTO agreements," the ministry's trade negotiations department director Maxim Medvedkov told Sputnik.

On Thursday, Russia’s National Association of Exporters of Agricultural Products (NAEAP) called on Agriculture Minister Alexander Tkachev to take measures to restore export of agricultural goods to Turkey.

According to the association, the Turkish side, technically, had not introduced any new taxes or formally stopped issuing licenses, but the Turkish Ministry of the Economy established a new procedure for import license application.

While the import tax on agricultural products had always been 130 percent, Russian wheat was imported to Turkey for processing and subsequent export to other countries, which in the past meant zero tax was applied.