Register
17:48 GMT +320 March 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Standard & Poor's

    Ukrainian Sanctions to Have Insignificant Effect on Russian Banks - S&P Director

    © AFP 2017/ EMMANUEL DUNAND
    Business
    Get short URL
    172 0 0

    Ukraine's sanctions against the subsidiaries of several Russian banks working in the country will not have a tangible impact on the parent organizations, Standard & Poor's Associate Director Sergey Voronenko told Sputnik on Monday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Thursday, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko approved the Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council's proposal to impose one-year sanctions on subsidiaries of five Russian state banks, including Russia's largest bank Sberbank and VTB. The subsidiaries are no longer able to take assents out of Ukraine.

    "In terms of the impact of these events on Russian banks, it is unlikely that they will have any sort of significant effect on their financial stability due to the relatively small amount of [Ukrainian] assets compared to the net assets of the banking groups. The situation looks completely manageable in terms of possible financial losses," Voronenko said.

    Radicals in front of a Sberbank branch in Kiev, putting up posters which read Attention! This is a bank of an aggressor country. It will be closed. Urgently withdraw your money!, during a protest. Graffiti reads Death to Russian banks. March 10, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Sergei Chuzavkov
    Kiev's Sanctions Against Russian Banks to Backfire on Ukrainian Economy
    Ukraine has already become an insignificant market for Russian banks since 2014, he added, noting that the Ukrainian subsidiaries were mostly unprofitable and were financed by their parent structures over 2015 and 2016.

    The only short-term risks are faced by the subsidiaries themselves, according to Voronenko.

    "A further deterioration of the Ukrainian subsidiaries' asset quality is possible. The population may also start to withdraw savings given the negative informational background," he said.

    Sberbank has vowed to safeguard the interests of its Ukrainian customers despite the sanctions and to continue work while calling Kiev's move politically motivated.

    Related:

    Kiev's Sanctions Against Russian Banks to Backfire on Ukrainian Economy
    Russian State Banks in Ukraine Reportedly Negotiating on Possible Sale
    Kiev's Sanctions on Russian Banks May Trigger Irreversible Domino Effect
    Kiev Sanctions on Russian Banks' to Have Boomerang Effect - Ex-Finance Minister
    Tags:
    sanctions, S&P, Ukraine, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      md74
      This is the regime which the west is protecting & helping? I wonder which foreign investor is willing to put his money in a place where the regime is legalizing the self destructing wishes of some armed neo-nazi gangs.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Rock and Roll Legend: A Tribute to Chuck Berry
    Rock and Roll Legend: A Tribute to Chuck Berry
    Look Before You Leap
    Look Before You Leap
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok