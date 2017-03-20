Register
14:45 GMT +320 March 2017
Live
    Search
    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko speaks during a news conference after a meeting with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde (not pictured) in Kiev, Ukraine, September 6, 2015

    Poroshenko Hopes Kiev to Secure Next IMF Tranche in Near Future After Delay

    © REUTERS/ Valentyn Ogirenko
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 6815

    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko expressed hope on Monday that Kiev would be able to secure the next tranche of the International Monetary Fund assistance, as replenishment of the country’s gold and foreign currency reserves was crucial.

    Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko wipes his brow during a press conference with his German and French counterparts following talks at the chancellery in Berlin on August 24, 2015
    © AFP 2017/ TOBIAS SCHWARZ
    Wake-Up Call: IMF Delaying New Loan to Ukraine Signals Major Shift in West's Stance Towards Kiev
    KIEV (Sputnik) – On Sunday, the executive board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) delayed the third review of its loan program to Ukraine.

    The delay was caused by the blockade of the war-torn Donbass region by Ukrainian activists as well as the government's decision to suspend transport connections until a full ceasefire in east Ukraine, according to the Ukrainian Finance Ministry.

    Earlier, Poroshenko stated he hoped to receive $1 billion in IMF loans before the end of the month.

    "Today, the IMF at the meeting of its leadership should have provided us with another tranche of $1 billion which is critically necessary to replenish the gold and currency reserves, to retain the stability of the national monetary unit, for a very powerful signal to investors," Poroshenko said, as broadcast by the 112 Ukraina television channel.

     

    Radicals in front of a Sberbank branch in Kiev, putting up posters which read Attention! This is a bank of an aggressor country. It will be closed. Urgently withdraw your money!, during a protest. Graffiti reads Death to Russian banks. March 10, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Sergei Chuzavkov
    Russian Senator Believes IMF Loan Review Delay Linked to Kiev's Sanctions on Russian Banks
    Kiev hopes to settle all disputes with the IMF in the near future, the president added.

    "I emphasize that we need to unite together in order to receive the tranche soon," Poroshenko said, addressing the council for regional development.

    In 2015, the fund approved a four-year program of financial aid to Ukraine, which stipulates a $17.5-billion loan to be paid out in installments over the program period and originally open for review on a quarterly basis. The bailout package requires Kiev to implement reforms.

    Ukraine is heavily relying on foreign aid to support its economy and to pay debts amid the ongoing armed conflict with militia in the country's southeast.

    Related:

    IMF Delaying New Loan to Ukraine Signals Shift in West's Stance Towards Kiev
    IMF Postpones Third Review of Ukrainian Loan Program - Finance Ministry
    Lagarde Condemns Blast at IMF Paris Office as 'Cowardly Act of Violence'
    Tags:
    loan, International Monetary Fund, Petro Poroshenko, Ukraine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Rock and Roll Legend: A Tribute to Chuck Berry
    Rock and Roll Legend: A Tribute to Chuck Berry
    Secret Service Laptop Cartoon
    Secret Service, Public Property?
    Vityaz DT-30P1: infographics
    Vityaz DT Vehicle: Specifics of Russian All-Terrain Vehicle

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok