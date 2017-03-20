Russia Gives Proposals on Kurils Joint Economic Activity to Japan - Lavrov

© Sputnik/ Ekaterina Chesnokova Japan's FM Kishida Wants to Discuss Joint Activities in South Kurils With Lavrov

TOKYO (Sputnik) — Russia submitted its proposals on joint economic activity on the Kuril Islands to Japan and received projects from Japan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Monday.

"At a meeting between the two foreign ministers we talked about the agreements that were reached between Russian President [Vladimir Putin] and Japanese Prime Minister [Shinzo Abe] last December… We paid special attention to interaction between our deputies who are working on the issues of joint development of the Kuril Islands. We presented our Japanese colleagues with proposals prepared by our different agencies, our offers for joint projects and they presented their ideas to us," Lavrov said, following consultations in the 2+2 format involving the two states' foreign and defense ministers.

According to Lavrov, the ministers agreed that these issues would now be looked into thoroughly.