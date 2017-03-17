Trump Claims US, Germany Will Cooperate 'Fantastically Well' on Trade

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The two leaders held a first meeting in the White House ealier in the day, discussing trade and security. It was Merkel’s first visit to the US in two years.

"On trade with Germany, I think we are going to do fantastically well," Trump stated. "Right now, the negotiators for Germany have done a far better job than negotiators for the United States, but, hopefully we can even it out."

Trump added that he does not aim for victory over Germany, but rather seeks fairness in trade policies. He noted that the United States would apply this concept in dealing with other countries, including China.

Merkel also expressed hope for reopening negotiations between the European Union and the United States to reach a free trade agreement.

Talks between the United States and European Commission on a bilateral trade deal, the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) stalled after former President Barack Obama left office in January.

In February, EU Ambassador to the United States David O'Sullivan said the EU was ready to resume the talks with Trump's administration.