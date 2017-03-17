Indian Firm Interested in Buying Up to 5% of Russian Helicopters Shares

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) – An Indian company showed interest in purchasing up to 5 percent of the Russian Helicopters company shares, Russian Trade and Industry Minister Denis Manturov said on Friday.

"Under the same terms as the [United Arab] Emirates in the volume of up to 25 percent, an Indian company preliminarily showed its interest for 5 percent," Manturov said.

© Sputnik/ Ilya Bogachev Indian, Arab Investors Interested in Buying Shares of Russian Helicopters

He refrained from mentioning the name of the Indian company.

In June 2016, Russia's state corporation Rostec signed an agreement on selling 25 percent of its company Russian Helicopters to the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) and Middle East investment funds.

In February 2017, the consortium consisting of the RDIF and Middle East investors finalized the deal.