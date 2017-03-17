India, Russia Sign Agreement on Sukhoi-30MKI Aircraft After-Sales Service

© Flickr/ Jerry Gunner Russia Ready to Increase Licensed Production of Su-30MKI Fighter Jets in India

NEW DELHI (Sputnik)The agreement was signed by UAC President Yuri Slyusar, UEC Director General Alexander Artyukhov and HAL Chairman Suvarna Raju.

The agreement would allow "to increase efficiency of aircraft maintenance support," according to UAC.

"In the framework of cooperation programs with India, one of our priority tasks is to increase the speed and quality of after-sales service, forming a comprehensive system of customer support," UEC head said, adding that the signed deal would contribute to these objectives.

The Sukhoi Su-30MKI super-maneuverable fighter jet is a version of the Su-30MK developed for India by Russia's Sukhoi Aviation Corporation. The Indian Air Force has a fleet of over 230 Russia-designed aircraft built under license by India's Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

Moscow and New Delhi have enjoyed mutually beneficial relations, especially in the field of defense and military cooperation, since the Soviet times. Russian military export to India amounts to more than $4,5 billion annually.

