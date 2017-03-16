Russian Sberbank Branch to Safeguard Interests of Ukrainians Despite Sanctions

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko approved earlier on Thursday the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine's proposal to impose one-year sanctions on subsidiaries of five Russian state banks, including Sberbank.

"The sanctions will not impact the legitimate interests of Sberbank clients [in Ukraine]. Sberbank has all necessary resources and management expertise to continue stable work," the statement said.

According to the document, the bank has a clientele of over a million Ukrainian citizens and thousands of local businesses.