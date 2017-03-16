Turkey Interested in Russian Protection Systems for Tanks, Small Arms

© Sputnik/ Evgeny Biyatov Pentagon Restrictions on Russia's Rosoboronexport Company See No Changes

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)In addition to air defense systems, Turkey is interested in Russian-made protection systems for tanks, small arms and ammunition, Russia's state arms exporter Rosoboronexport said Thursday.

"We are holding joint consultations on a number of prospective projects in the sphere of military-technical cooperation," Rosoboronexport's press service cited the company's CEO Alexander Mikheev as saying.

"In particular, Ankara has shown interest for various Russian air defense systems, systems of active and passive protection for tanks, as well as small arms and ammunition…," Mikheev said.

According to the press service, Rosoboronexport is ready to develop full-scale cooperation with Turkey ans is planning as a first step to send its delegation to participate in the IDEF'17 International Defense Industry Fair to be held in Istanbul on May 9-12, 2017.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!