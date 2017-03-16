MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russian energy company Gazprom is issuing 10-year Eurobonds in US dollars, with the expected return making some 5.25 percent, a banking source told Sputnik Thursday.

On March 13-14, Gazprom held a US dollars denominated Eurobonds roadshow in the United States. The series of meetings held in Los Angeles and New York was organized by Gazprombank, J.P. Morgan, Mizuho Securities and SMBC Nikko.

Earlier in March, Andrey Kruglov, deputy chairman of the company’s management committee said that by the end of the month Gazprom was planning to attract up to $1 billion by the issuing of such bonds.