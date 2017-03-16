US Federal Reserve: Global Economy Doing Better, Growing ‘Bit More Strongly’

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — Speaking at a press conference, Yellen said the state of the global economy has improved.
"I think it is fair to say that the global economy is doing better. It is growing a bit more strongly," Yellen stated on the increase of the US interest rate.
Yellen noted, however, that the global economy continues to face "a set of very significant risks" in the medium term.
"We are talking about a gradual path of removing policy accommodation as the economy makes progress," she stated.
In January, the International Monetary Fund said annual global economic growth will reach a 3.6-percent collective growth in 2018.
