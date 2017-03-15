MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Answering the question if Poland is ready to adopt the euro, Morawiecki said that Poland is not yet ready to par with economic or industrial standards of the countries of the eurozone, either in development or salary levels, as well as the freedom of movement of services.

"If we are more [developed] like that in 10-20 years as for many macro- and microeconomic parameters, of course, it will be possible to consider this option," he said as quoted by the PAP news agency.

Morawiecki added that the introduction of the euro in Poland is possible only through a referendum, as the Polish constitution states that the Polish zloty is the national currency.

Earlier this week, chairman of the Polish ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party Jaroslaw Kaczynski told Rzeczpospolita newspaper in an interview that Poland was not ready to discuss entering the eurozone.