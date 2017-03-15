Register
14:55 GMT +315 March 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud (L) and Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe shake hands before their meeting at Abe's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, March 13, 2017.

    Japan-Saudi Arabia Cooperation Indicates De-Globalization Trend in World Economy

    © REUTERS/ Toru Hanai
    Business
    Get short URL
    134704

    Japan will help Saudi Arabia restructure its economy and give up reliance on crude incomes. At the same time, Japanese companies will be granted preferential condition for doing business in special economic zones planned to be established in the Gulf kingdom.

    Saudi Arabia's King Salman. (File)
    © AP Photo/ Yoan Valat, Pool
    Expanding Ties: What's Behind Saudi King's Visit to Tokyo
    The initiatives were confirmed by Japanese Economy Minister Hiroshige Seko and his Saudi counterpart Adel Fakeih on Tuesday. A day earlier, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Saudi King Salman bin Abdul-Aziz al-Saud agreed to strengthen bilateral cooperation within a framework dubbed the "Saudi-Japan Vision 2030."

    Under the 2030 vision, the two countries will develop special economic zones to attract more Japanese investments into Saudi Arabia, which is undergoing transformation from an oil-dependent economy amid a major drop in global oil prices, the Japan Times reported.

    King Salman visited Japan as part of his ongoing month-long Asian tour, including Malaysia, Indonesia, China, Japan, Brunei and Jordan.

    Head of the economic and energy committee of Saudi Arabia's Consultative Council Abdel Rahman al Rashidi told Sputnik that Riyadh is interested in major participation by Japanese investors in the privatization of Saudi state-owned companies.

    Cooperation with Japan is aimed at facilitating the liberalization and diversification of the Saudi economy, a Russian expert in Arab studies told Sputnik Japan, speaking on condition of anonymity.

    "It is aimed to enhance Riyadh’s involvement in global economic relations, not as a major oil producing country, but based on a diversified economy and with help from Japanese investors. On the other hand, Tokyo is also interested in this partnership since it will get access to the Saudi market, with its 30 million and a high spending capacity. Moreover, it will also give Japan access to other markets on the Arabian Peninsula, plus another 18 million people," the expert pointed out.

    A Japanese national flag is seen in the foreground as international freighters are docked in Tokyo port on June 8, 2015
    © AFP 2017/ TOSHIFUMI KITAMURA
    Japan, Saudi Leaders Agree to Establish Special Economic Zone
    Meanwhile, Japan is badly in need of crude and mineral resources produced in Saudi Arabia. According to Andrei Fesyun, an expert in Japanese studies at the Russian Higher School of Economics, Tokyo is ready to invest in the field.

    "I think that less expensive hydrocarbon is what Japan is ready to invest in, including new technologies. First of all, it wants to invest in production of liquefied natural gas in Saudi Arabia. This will give an impetus to the Japanese ship-building industry," Fesyun said.

    Anna Koroleva, a financial expert and observer for the Russian weekly magazine Expert, King Salman’s visit to Japan has already been described as historic.

    "He is accompanied by 500 businessmen and officials. Saudi Arabia is interested in increasing its exports to Japan. It is very important because last year amid the falling oil prices Saudi-Japanese turnover significantly dropped. Companies in joint economic zones would enjoy various benefits and financial support. As a result, this could help promote Saudi goods in the Japanese market," Koroleva told Sputnik Japan.

    The flags of the United States and Japan are flown atop the plane carrying Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, as it arrives at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, Feb. 21, 2013
    © AP Photo/ Manuel Balce Ceneta
    Japan 'Bracing for the Worst' in US Trade Negotiations After TPP Failure
    On the other hand, tax incentives and facilitated customs procedures will prompt Japan to develop factories and research and development (R&D) centers in Saudi Arabia, the expert added.

    For example, the Saudi sovereign-wealth fund and Japanese telecommunications company Softbank are already working together to create a multibillion-dollar technology-investment fund.

    "These plans fully comply with Riyadh’s plans to diversify the economy and fix its budget damaged by low oil prices," Koroleva said.

    Meanwhile, the Japanese economy has been in stagnation for a long time and Tokyo seeks to boost export and investments, including into new foreign markets.

    A carrier transports Toyota vehicles including the new Prius hybrid vehicles near the Toyota Motor Corp. Tsutsumi Plant in the town of Toyota, Japan's Aichi Prefecture
    © AFP 2017/ Kazuhiro NOGI
    Japan Taking Over US Car Market Despite TPP Failure
    "It was reported that Japanese car-manufacturer Toyota would launch training of personnel in Saudi Arabia. The company would also consider building a plant there. Altogether, there are nine fields for cooperation, including energy, manufacturing industry, medicine, social infrastructure, investments and finances. Tokyo and Riyadh have a total of 30 joint projects," she said.

    Koroleva underscored that cooperation between Saudi Arabia and Japan should be regarded as an important trend in the global economy.

    "Now, many countries are turning away from globalization towards regional initiatives. I guess that an alliance between Tokyo and Riyadh will be a successful example of this trend. The global economy needs such examples because global growth is still sloppy. Saudi Arabia could become an important player [in the international economic arena] and even rival the United States and China," she suggested.

     

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Out of Cash? Saudi King to Launch Three-Week Investment Tour
    Saudi King and Entourage Bring 506 Tons of Luggage on Asian Junket
    Saudi Arabia to Preserve Daily Oil Output Level at Under 10Mln BPD in Winter
    Japan Hopes to Hasten Free-Trade Talks With EU
    Tags:
    energy, investment, trade, cooperation, talks, Salman bin Abdelaziz al-Saud, Shinzo Abe, Saudi Arabia, Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Beautiful Open-Air Museum in Russia’s Karelia
    Looney Tunes
    Looney Tunes
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok