Register
22:14 GMT +314 March 2017
Live
    Search
    A general view of northern Tehran taken from Tabi'at (Nature) bridge on Modares highway. (File)

    Russia, Iran Negotiate Joint Projects Worth $10 Billion

    © AFP 2017/ BEHROUZ MEHRI
    Business
    Get short URL
    153351

    On March 13, Russia and Iran discussed contracts worth $10 billion. This was announced by the Russian Minister of Energy Alexander Novak after a meeting with Iranian Minister of Information and Communications Technology Mahmoud Vaezi.

    According to Novak, the countries are expected to sign more than 10 contracts in the fields of construction and railway electrification.

    "Two draft agreements are ready to be signed — these are the contracts of Zarubezhneft and Rosgeology. These contracts will be signed during the visit of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to Russia. Now we are working on them," Alexander Novak stated.

    Participants in a meeting of the Joint Operational Group of Russia, Turkey and Iran to control the ceasefire in Syria, held in Astana
    © Sputnik/ Ilyas Omarov
    Iran's Astana Talks Delegation Head Says Hopeful Ahead of Meeting With Russia
    Commenting on other joint industrial projects, Iranian political expert Shoeib Bahman said that the prospects of cooperation between the two countries are very positive, especially after the withdrawal of international sanctions against Iran.

    "Everything will happen faster than before. Undoubtedly, the withdrawal of the sanctions played a great role in this direction. This progress contributes to the expansion of not only economic ties, but also of cooperation in the fields of technology and industry," the expert said.

    According to him, during the period of international sanctions, there were barriers for cooperation between Iranian and Russian companies. If Russian companies were to have cooperated with Iran at that time, they would have serious difficulties in relations with other countries worldwide, the expert said.

    "Now, with the sanctions lifted, the situation is changing for the better. And taking into account the fact that both countries show great interest in cooperation, the implementation of all signed agreements and projects will take place in time," he added.

    Iranian navy fires a Mehrab missile during the Velayat-90 naval wargames in the Strait of Hormuz in southern Iran (file)
    © AFP 2017/ EBRAHIM NOROOZI / Jamejamonline
    Iran Uses Naval Cooperation to Boost Ties With Russia Amid Sanctions
    According to Bahman, joint projects will be implemented in the sectors of energy, transport and transit traffic. The countries have already signed a number of important documents on technical cooperation in these fields, he said.

    On Tuesday, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Mehdi Sanaei also expressed hope for the creation of a free trade area between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), which would bolster Russia-Iran economic relations.

    Moscow and Tehran held talks on the establishment of the free trade area between the EAEU and Iran in February. After the negotiations, members of the EAEU prime ministerial council signed a directive ordering preparations for a temporary agreement on the establishment of the EAEU-Iran free trade zone.

    Related:

    Russia-Turkey, Russia-Iran Consultations to Take Place in Astana - Minister
    Russia, Iran May Agree on Deliveries of Goods During Rouhani's Moscow Visit
    Tags:
    joint projects, Iran, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Beautiful Open-Air Museum in Russia’s Karelia
    Looney Tunes
    Looney Tunes
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok