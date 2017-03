© AFP 2017/ Brendan Smialowski Ivanka Trump Imported 53 Tons of Chinese Consumer Goods Into US Since Election

BEIJING (Sputnik) — The data for January and February shows an improvement from December's 6 percent and is above forecasts of 6.2 percent. Year-end growth in 2016 also came to 6 percent amid a slowdown which saw the lowest GDP growth rates in 25 years.

The first two months of 2017 saw China's fixed capital investment rise 8.9 percent compared to the same period last year, which was also above expectations of 8.2 percent. Most of this came from the public sector, where investments grew 14.4 percent. Private investment increased 6.7 percent.

Last year, fixed capital investments grew 8.1 percent by year-end and amounted to almost 60 trillion yuan ($8.69 trillion).