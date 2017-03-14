Register
04:02 GMT +314 March 2017
Live
    Search
    An oil pump

    Ex-US Official Predicts OPEC Deal Will Be Extended, But Won't Affect Prices

    © AP Photo/ Hasan Jamali
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 29 0 0

    The OPEC-non-OPEC oil output reduction deal will likely be prolonged in May, but the decision will not have a significant effect on the prices, former US Assistant Secretary of Energy Chuck McConnell told Sputnik.

    The Chevron Genesis Oil Rig Platform
    © AP Photo/ Mary Altaffer, file
    Drill Baby, Drill! Trump's Big Plans For US Oil Could Put OPEC in the Shadows
    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The deal, signed in November 2016 and stipulating a reduction of oil production by 1.2 million barrels per day for the first half of 2017 to support global oil prices, was agreed to be possibly extended.

    “I think it will be extended, and it [decision] won’t affect the prices dramatically,” McConnell said. “I think it’s part of the stabilizing influence that will be probably welcomed. I think the OPEC situation and the deal is not a governing factor for how the market will go forward. It is a part of it, but it’s certainly not a driving force.”

    McConnell believes that as technology continues to get better, the shale in the United States will become more economically attractive while competition and the ability for that shale to play in the global market will also drive global decision-making forward.

    “Today everything tells me that over the next several years we can steadily watch oil prices begin to rise again because of that lack of investment right now and the fact that it’s forward-viewing and it won’t impact us for the next two or three years,” he noted. “When we get to that point we won’t have invested, we will have a bit of a supply shortage. People will continue to use fossil fuels, and the demand for global oil will drive up prices again.”

    The former official went on to say that this will prompt everyone which will bring the prices down over some period of time.

    “I think this whole dynamic that we are in today we can expect rising and falling prices to happen more frequently and sometimes very abruptly,” McConnell said. “At the end of the day if you look at it over the long-haul, there is going to be some up, and there is going to be some down and the market will drive it.”

    “Small things to the side of trying to manipulate through agreements I think become less and less important these days, because OPEC’s not the driving force anymore, technology is,” he stated.

    The accord was supported by 11 non-OPEC states, including Russia, which had joined the deal by promising to reduce oil output by 558,000 barrels per day.

    The deal caused the price of crude oil to climb to $55-56 per barrel, boosting optimism in the energy market.

    Related:

    Iraq Implementing OPEC Oil Output Cut Deal - Ambassador
    OPEC In Talks With Other Countries on Joining Oil Output Cut Deal
    OPEC Receives Enough Support From Russia - Secretary General
    Tags:
    reductions, deal, oil, OPEC
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Old and Fashioned: Nicholas II Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Old and Fashioned: Nicholas II Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Who Pays the Piper Calls the Tune
    Who Pays the Piper Calls the Tune
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok