Register
18:56 GMT +313 March 2017
Live
    Search
    A photo of the old city of Bern, Switzerland, taken from the Rosengarten park.

    Bern-Moscow Trade Shrinks Amid Russia Economic Situation, Not Sanctions

    © Flickr/ Guido Gloor Modjib
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 63 0 0

    The trade turnover between Russia and Switzerland has decreased due to the economic situation in Russia and falling oil prices, not because of the EU sanctions, Swiss Ambassador to Russia Yves Rossier said Monday.

    The trade turnover between China and Russia in February increased by 28.8 percent
    © Sputnik/ Sergey Guneev
    China-Russia Trade Turnover Grew by 28% in February – Customs Administration Data
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — He pointed out that no restrictive measures or sanctions were imposed by Switzerland, Bern only introduced monitoring of the economic activities in the relevant directions.

    "Indeed, our turnover decreased, but still the main reason is the economic situation in Russia and, in particular, the oil price. And those areas and those industries in which we cooperated, and in which we noted a decrease, they are usually not connected with the sanctioned industries," Rossier said during a meeting with Konstantin Kosachev, the chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Russian upper house of parliament.

    The ambassador stressed that the Swiss stance on sanctions differed from the position of other EU states, adding that it was necessary to separate the issue of Crimea's reunification with Russia and the Ukrainian conflict.

    View of Cairo, Egypt. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Eduard Pesov
    Russia to Facilitate Drafting EAEU-Egypt Free Trade Agreement
    "As regards Crimea, Switzerland has taken its own measures that were not proposed or imposed by someone else. We are talking about investment and activities of enterprises in Crimea," Rossier said.

    Rossier emphasized that Switzerland did not want to look like someone who tried to benefit from the existing Russia-EU conflict.

    Since 2014, relations between Russia and the West have gone downhill amid the crisis in Ukraine. Brussels, Washington and their allies have introduced several rounds of anti-Russia sanctions amid Crimea's reunification with Russia and Moscow's alleged involvement in the Ukrainian conflict. Russia has repeatedly denied the allegations, warning that the Western sanctions are counterproductive and undermine global stability.

    Switzerland has not joined the EU sanctions against Russia, though it has introduced its own restrictive measures, aimed at preventing people targeted by EU sanctions from bypassing them, thus forging business relations with partners in the European Union.

    Related:

    Russia, Republika Srpska to Continue Trade, Economic Cooperation
    Trade Between Turkey, Russia Increases for First Time Since 2014
    Putin Calls for New Incentives in Russia-Tajikistan Trade, Economic Cooperation
    Tags:
    anti-Russian sanctions, trade, Switzerland, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Old and Fashioned: Nicholas II Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Old and Fashioned: Nicholas II Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Who Pays the Piper Calls the Tune
    Who Pays the Piper Calls the Tune
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok