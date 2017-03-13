Register
18:56 GMT +313 March 2017
Live
    Search
    A journalist poses with a copy of the Brexit Article 50 bill, introduced by the government to seek parliamentary approval to start the process of leaving the European Union, in front of the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, January 26, 2017.

    Brexit in Motion: Could Article 50 Leave UK Economy in Shambles?

    © REUTERS/ Toby Melville
    Business
    Get short URL
    0 193120

    The UK cabinet might start the Article 50 divorce with the EU this week, and there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding Britain’s economic prospects in the midst of the actual Brexit process, varying from the regular doom-and-gloom to excessive optimism.

    Kristian Rouz – As the UK is approaching the March deadline set by Prime Minister Theresa May to trigger the Article 50 negotiations, which means the nation’s effective withdrawal from the European Union, the British economy is bracing for a greater degree of uncertainty.

    While certain sectors have demonstrated buoyant expansion after the Brexit referendum on June 23 last year, most prominently, manufacturing, the consumer-oriented areas of the economy have been affected by the pound’s devaluation and are exposed to Brexit’s downside risks.

    The Article 50 separation clause might be initiated as early as this week, and the most likely outcome of the commenced UK-EU divorce for the British economy would hardly be quite dramatic. However, the downside pressure on the pound’s FX rate might impair consumer sentiment and further spur inflation, the British financials might suffer lower revenues from their services due to the Article 50-inflicting market anxiety. Meanwhile, UK manufacturing will likely remain the key winner in the entire Brexit affair, and the prospect of the UK achieving a sustainable foreign trade surplus looks more realistic.

    British Prime Minister Theresa May delivers a speech on the government's plans for Brexit at Lancaster House in London on January 17, 2017.
    © AFP 2017/ Kirsty Wigglesworth
    UK Prime Minister May Be Able to Trigger Article 50 as Early as Tuesday
    The main variable determining the post-Brexit economic reality in the UK has been the FX rate of the national currency, the pound sterling. The fluctuations of the sterling have shaped the patterns of the domestic consumer market, foreign trade and manufacturing during the past months, providing the basic layout for the fundamental changes currently underway in the UK economy.

    The British pound has devalued by roughly 18pc against the basket of its major peers since the Brexit vote on June 23, 2016, pushing the UK inflation up to the Bank of England’s (BoE) 2-percent target, affecting consumer confidence and, indirectly, helping domestic loan issuance in the low-interest-rate environment.

    Simultaneously, the UK’s main stock index, FTSE 100, has gained 16pc since the June 23 referendum, as riskier assets increased in value as higher-yielding, while the pound’s slump helped the UK’s investment appeal to foreign investors.

    The macroeconomic signals since the referendum have mostly been modestly positive, which is particularly important due to the abundance of gloomy predictions regarding the Brexit risks. After the BoE cut its rates in August to 0.25pc, credit issuance surged across the UK by early this year, and in February the UK home prices posted a robust rebound. The real estate market typically reflects the investor perception of the longer-term economic prospects, but February’s increase of 0.6pc to an average national home price of £297,832 was fairly moderate, albeit the quickest in twelve months.

    “Can consumers borrow even more?” Erik Britton of Fathom Consulting said. “Of course they can. That was the big error of judgment that ultimately triggered 2008-09. Would that be a good thing? No, it makes the crisis to come even bigger.”

    Once the May cabinet triggers the Article 50, these fundamentals will likely change in accordance with the existing trends, and the consensus market expectations are slower growth, higher unemployment and higher inflation, thoroughly controlled by the monetary authorities. Yearly growth could dip below 2pc by 2018, whilst the unemployment, currently below 5pc, could go up to 5.5pc, and inflation, overshooting the 2-percent target by roughly 1pc, would be subsequently curbed by the BoE hikes in interest rates.

    Brexit
    © REUTERS/ Neil Hall
    UK Parliament Votes in Favor of Brexit Bill Triggering Article 50
    This means a gradual return to normalcy in monetary policies, currently ultra-loose, and a slower-growth environment in the medium-term, with massive labour-market adjustments along the way rattling the consumer market.

    A more optimistic scenario, favoured by the Brexit proponents, suggests the surge of inflation above 4pc would spur domestic growth up to 3.5-4pc year-on-year by 2018, whilst the unemployment would dip below 4pc, pushing salaries and wages higher and further brightening consumer outlook.

    Marc Carney, Governor of the BoE, said last month that higher inflation, gains in business investment and the resulting stronger growth would support the case for base interest rate hikes, allowing to normalise the monetary conditions in a quicker0growth environment, benefiting the economy to a greater extent. This, however, would only be possible if the trends in the UK economy prevalent in the second half of 2016, would extend into the next two years.

    The most pessimistic observers expect the inflation to drop back to near-zero, along with growth, with unemployment rising to 6pc, mainly due to the decline in household consumption, undermined by the pound’s devaluation. Consumption drives some 79pc of the UK economy, and visible threats to consumer confidence could prove quite hazardous. Business investment could also decline in the UK due to the anxiety produced by the troubled divorce with the EU.

    “There may be many Article 50-related news headlines in the coming weeks but we believe that a lot of the negativity around Brexit-related economic data weakness is already in the price,” Morgan Stanley analysts wrote, suggesting the more dramatic scenarios are a less likely probability than the more down-to-earth ‘get through it’ case.

    Related:

    UK Prime Minister May Be Able to Trigger Article 50 as Early as Tuesday
    Article 50 on Brexit Could Be Triggered Next Week, Irish Prime Minister Says
    UK Parliament Votes in Favor of Brexit Bill Triggering Article 50
    'Article 50 Has to Be Triggered to My Mind' - Welsh First Minister
    Tags:
    Brexit, Article 50, Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Old and Fashioned: Nicholas II Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Old and Fashioned: Nicholas II Vintage Cars on Display in Moscow
    Who Pays the Piper Calls the Tune
    Who Pays the Piper Calls the Tune
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok